Sport / Soccer

Solskjaer optimistic he can ride out big-game pressure after losses

United have dropped points ahead of Liverpool clash this weekend

19 October 2021 - 19:20 Hritika Sharma
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, manager of Manchester United, reacts during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Manchester United at The King Power Stadium in Leicester, England, on October 16 2021 . Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ALEX PANTLING
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, manager of Manchester United, reacts during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Manchester United at The King Power Stadium in Leicester, England, on October 16 2021 . Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ALEX PANTLING

Bengaluru — Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Tuesday he has no concerns about his position at the club after a disappointing run of results, adding he can handle the mounting pressure on him ahead of a testing run of fixtures.

United have dropped points in their past three Premier League games and will face Liverpool this weekend before taking on Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City along with Atalanta in the Champions League in the coming weeks.

Solskjaer signed a three-year contract extension in July, having joined the club initially on an interim basis in December 2018 before his permanent appointment the following March.

“We’ve progressed over the years — sixth when I was here for half a season, third, second. You can see the progress. We’ve signed some players that have raised expectations,” Solskjaer told reporters before United host Atalanta on Wednesday.

“There’s pressure on me, of course. We’ve been under pressure before but come through it. I’m just looking forward to the response now and I'm in dialogue with the club all of the time, so that’s an open and honest discussion.

“Every team will go through a period and we are in one now of poor form. We know that and we know we need to improve. Hopefully, the reaction will come tomorrow.”

United are third in Group F with three points from two games, one behind leaders Atalanta.

Solskjaer also defended forward Cristiano Ronaldo from criticism over his lack of pressing in recent performances, which came into focus after United’s 4-2 loss at Leicester City on Saturday.

“Cristiano is a top player and we know what he can do. He is doing everything he can to help the team,” Solskjaer added.

“There are 11 players with different roles and responsibilities. We put a team out we think will win. We didn’t beat Leicester so there is always criticism when you don’t win.

“Of course it is not a gimmicky, jovial and happy camp ... I have seen a reaction. Conceding four goals [against Leicester] is a big eye-opener for us. Winning at home against Atalanta would be a massive boost.”

Reuters

Superb Salah produces a moment of magic

Liverpool manager Klopp proclaims the Egyptian the world’s best footballer after his astonishing goal in the 5-0 demolition of Watford
Sport
1 day ago

Harry Kane ends goal drought as Spurs beat Newcastle

Tottenham move up to fifth spot on the league log while struggling Newcastle occupy second-last spot
Sport
1 day ago

West Ham snatch battling win at Everton

Manager David Moyes wins at his former club
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
First stage in Cape Epic hints at what is coming
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Proteas can beat anyone on their day, says Rabada
Sport / Cricket
3.
Free State CEO admits giving low-grade ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
Rory McIlroy wins CJ Cup for 20th Tour victory
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Norrie makes light of missing shoes after Indian ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Superb Salah produces a moment of magic

Sport / Soccer

Harry Kane ends goal drought as Spurs beat Newcastle

Sport / Soccer

West Ham snatch battling win at Everton

Sport / Soccer

Saudi era begins at Newcastle with Spurs visit

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.