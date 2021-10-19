MNINAWA NTLOKO: Watching fans entering FNB Stadium for first time in months was moving
Many travelled long distance, desperate to be part of the occasion and flash a middle finger at Covid-19
19 October 2021 - 19:42
A video of the most recent Soweto derby I attended at FNB Stadium is stored in my phone and the visuals are a reminder of how much we have all lost.
It was a beautiful Saturday afternoon and Southern Africa’s most popular sides, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, had attracted a full house to the 94,000-seater venue in Nasrec, in the south of Johannesburg...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now