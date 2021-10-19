Sport / Soccer MNINAWA NTLOKO: Watching fans entering FNB Stadium for first time in months was moving Many travelled long distance, desperate to be part of the occasion and flash a middle finger at Covid-19 B L Premium

A video of the most recent Soweto derby I attended at FNB Stadium is stored in my phone and the visuals are a reminder of how much we have all lost.

It was a beautiful Saturday afternoon and Southern Africa’s most popular sides, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, had attracted a full house to the 94,000-seater venue in Nasrec, in the south of Johannesburg...