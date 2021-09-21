MNINAWA NTLOKO: Frustrated, unhappy fans sometimes do the craziest things
Swallows supporters once kidnapped the team’s coach to try to impose their playing style
21 September 2021 - 16:34
There was a time when sports fans had few avenues available to vent their frustration when the teams they supported were going through a rough patch.
Those who had access to radio sports talk-shows called in after poor performances and had a full go at the players, the coaches and even management as they searched for some form of therapeutic relief...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now