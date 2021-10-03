Sport / Soccer

Misfiring Arsenal didn’t deserve to win, says Mikel Arteta

But Spaniard takes some comfort from a solid defence in the goalless draw against Brighton & Hove Albion

03 October 2021 - 16:34 Philip O'Connor
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta applauds fans after the match against Brighton & Hove Albion at the Community Stadium in Brighton, Britain, October 2 2021. Picture: REUTERS/ANDREW BOYERS
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta applauds fans after the match against Brighton & Hove Albion at the Community Stadium in Brighton, Britain, October 2 2021. Picture: REUTERS/ANDREW BOYERS

Brighton — Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said his side did not deserve to win after a toothless attacking display in a 0-0 draw away to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, but the Spaniard took some comfort from a solid defensive performance.

After a thrilling 3-1 win over bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur last week, Arsenal were brought back to earth with a bump as Graham Potter’s side mesmerised them at times with the kind of free-flowing football Arteta would dearly love to see from his team.

Brighton had a total of 21 attempts, but only two of them were on target as Arsenal defended doggedly, and though Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hit a post with a first-half header, their blunt performance in possession is a cause for concern.

"[The header] was probably the only open situation in the first half, and we were unlucky not to score it. I don’t think we deserved to win the game, we have to take the draw with the performance we had today and improve,” Arteta told the BBC.

The Gunners improved after the break and had a decent 10-minute spell late in the game, but other than that they looked lost as they sought to create chances of their own.

“We didn’t make enough right decisions, every time there was a duel where we could escape pressure and attack open spaces we came up short and against this structure we had to do better,” Arteta said.

His defenders did well to keep up with Brighton’s fluid, intelligent attacking football, and though they came under pressure at set pieces, they often managed to get blocks in or force their hosts to shoot from a distance.

“We have conceded one goal in the last five games which is really positive ... we can now focus on the things we are doing well and work on the ones we need to improve,” Arteta said.

Reuters

