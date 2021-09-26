Sport / Soccer

Arsenal trounce Tottenham with a trio of goals

26 September 2021 - 20:26 Martyn Herman
Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe celebrates scoring their first goal against Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates Stadium in London, Britain, September 26 2021. Picture: REUTERS/DYLAN MARTINEZ
London — Arsenal’s resurgence continued with a 3-1 victory over arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur as the two north London clubs continued to move in opposite directions in the Premier League on Sunday.

Goals by Emile Smith Rowe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka crowned a majestic first-half display by Arsenal who were sharper and hungrier than a listless Tottenham side.

Smith Rowe swept in Arsenal’s opener in the 12th minute and then set up Aubameyang in the 27th minute, and when Saka made it 3-0 in the 34th minute the hosts were running riot.

There was a little more fight about Tottenham after the break and Son Heung-min pulled a goal back with little over 10 minutes remaining, but it was too little too late for the visitors whose early-season optimism has evaporated.

After losing their opening three Premier League games without scoring a goal, Arsenal have now won three in a row and are above Tottenham who, after winning their opening three to top the table, have lost three London derbies in succession, conceding nine goals in the process.

Arsenal, who were bottom after three games, are now in 10th place with nine points, ahead of Tottenham on goals scored.

Reuters

