Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Save checkout jobs

Women serving at the checkout are an obvious target for the relentless march of high tech

22 August 2021 - 20:22
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Checkers is testing a store without checkout counters. I knew it was bound to happen sooner or later. Those women serving you at the checkout were an obvious target for the relentless march of high tech.

The retailer talks about shoppers not having to queue because it is a “constant pain point”. What rubbish. I have never found the queues a pain or too long. It is all part of the shopping experience. In fact, I enjoy chatting with the checkout women — they know my children’s names and watched them grow up over the years.

What will cause pain is when these women lose their jobs and cannot feed their children or pay for their education. Can we afford this in a country already reeling from so much unemployment? It’s insane to think this is some kind of progress. How depersonalised the shopping experience will become.

I’m sure Checkers will give us a story about how the women will be trained and  deployed in “new” roles in their organisation. But we know that when jobs in the service industry disappear they never come back. Think again, Checkers.

Ivan Schlapobersky
Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

AYABONGA CAWE: The convenience of cashierless shopping: at what cost to labour?

Checkers is trying it out, but we know it will affect those with low earnings and further raise inequality
Opinion
8 hours ago

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Stubborn record unemployment in the spotlight

Recovery of SA’s labour market is forecast to be slow in 2021, despite parts of the economy thriving
Economy
9 hours ago

Informal trader struggles to rebuild after riots destroy her business

The sector is a huge part of SA’s economy, yet it fails to get the recognition and support it deserves
National
6 hours ago

LETTER: SA still has a long way to go to bridge the gap between men and women

Women and children continue to suffer social ills from unemployment, domestic violence and workplace inequality, writes Zamansele Mhlambi
Opinion
2 days ago

MARCO VAN NIEKERK: Only better policing can keep SA safe and avoid economic catastrophe

Serious political commitment is needed to address the challenges faced by the police
Opinion
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
CARTOON: Speaker — hand-picked for a purpose
Opinion
2.
Private equity firm’s £7bn Morrison takeover ...
Opinion
3.
LETTER: Odds are the proposed social security tax ...
Opinion / Letters
4.
Ivermectin is a proven treatment for Covid-19, so ...
Opinion
5.
DESNÉ MASIE: Individuals have to act on climate ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Checkers pilots SA’s first cashierless grocery store

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Automated checkouts coming soon to US Amazon supermarkets

Companies

World's first supermarket without queues or tills

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.