MNINAWA NTLOKO: Call in the PSL clowns to explain why they messed up League has gone from the biggest ticket in town to chaotic unprofessionalism

There was a time when the Premier Soccer League (PSL) was the epitome of professionalism and the Parktown-based organisation put other sports bodies in the country, and even on the continent, to shame.

PSL chair Irvin Khoza and his team of astute administrators such as Kaizer Chiefs boss Kaizer Motaung, Cape Town City owner John Comitis and many others brought the organisation from the brink and transformed it into this incredible beacon that shone bright like a diamond...