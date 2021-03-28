Sport / Soccer

Harry Kane targets England glory amid speculation over Spurs future

28 March 2021 - 18:25
Bengaluru — Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane says he will not let speculation over his future at the London club distract him from his goal of captaining England to European Championship glory this year.

Kane, who broke into Spurs’ starting line up in 2014, has scored 215 goals in all competitions, but he is yet to win a trophy with the north London club. The 27-year-old signed a six-year contract extension in 2018 that would keep him at Spurs until 2024, but British media have linked him with a host of top clubs, including Manchester United, Manchester City and Real Madrid.

He heads into the Euros in June bidding to become the first man to captain the nation to an international trophy for 55 years.

“It’s important all my focus is on the two England games now and the rest of the season with Spurs and then the Euros,” Kane, who top scored at the 2018 World Cup with six goals, told The Telegraph.

“To be thinking about speculation or rumours would be damaging in terms of my own performance. I like to be focused on one goal and that’s to finish strong with Spurs ... and go on and have a great Euros. I’m fully focused on doing the job on the pitch and then we’ll see.”

Spurs have dropped to sixth in the Premier League after leading the table in November and were also knocked out of the Europa League this month after losing 3-2 on aggregate to Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb in the round of 16.

Jose Mourinho’s side can still salvage their season by winning April’s League Cup final against Manchester City, which would be their first big trophy since 2008.

“If we’re looking at it and we’ve finished in the top four and won the Cup, I think everyone will say it’s been a pretty good season,” Kane said.

Reuters

