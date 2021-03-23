MNINAWA NTLOKO: Bafana coach Ntseki’s job has just become a lot harder
23 March 2021 - 17:18
Molefi Ntseki had the pained look of a man who had just been given more bad news than he could stomach for one day as he faced the media on Monday morning.
The Bafana Bafana coach’s voiced quavered a couple of times during the briefing and it was clear he was going through a lot of turmoil. The man had watched fears over the so-called SA variant of Covid-19 come close to obliterating the Bafana squad to face Ghana and Sudan in crucial back-to-back 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in the coming days, and the conundrum he’s facing was clearly taking a huge toll on him...
