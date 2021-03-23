Sport / Soccer

Chelsea boss Abramovich sues publisher over Putin book

His lawyers say the book falsely alleges that their client has acted corruptly

23 March 2021 - 17:24 Agency Staff
Roman Abramovich. Picture: REUTERS
Roman Abramovich. Picture: REUTERS

London — Russian tycoon Roman Abramovich has sued publishing house HarperCollins over a recent book that reported he purchased England’s Chelsea Football Club at the direction of Russian leader Vladimir Putin.          

Lawyers for Abramovich, based in London, issued a statement alleging a “number of false and defamatory claims” in Putin’s People, a history of Putin’s rule published in 2020 by Catherine Belton, now a Reuters correspondent based in London.

The statement, by law firm Harbottle & Lewis, said the book “falsely alleges that our client has acted corruptly, and makes false claims about our client’s purchase, and the activities, of Chelsea Football Club”.

The lawyers’ statement did not specify further details about Abramovich’s claims. A former aide to Putin, Sergei Pugachev, told Belton that Putin saw the acquisition of Chelsea as an opportunity to raise Russia’s profile and increase its influence.

HarperCollins said in a statement that it and Belton will “robustly” fight the suit and defend “the right to report on matters of considerable public interest”. The book, HarperCollins said, “is an authoritative, important and conscientiously sourced work on contemporary Russia”.

Belton’s book chronicles the rise to power of Putin and a circle of fellow former members of the KGB, the Soviet-era spy agency, after the collapse of the Soviet Union. 

Reuters

Chelsea sack manager Frank Lampard after new year slump

Former star player leaves with the London club ninth in the Premier League after five defeats in eight games
Sport
1 month ago

Navalny calls for sanctions on Putin allies

The jailed opposition leader has identified eight people as targets for punitive measures, including billionaire Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich
World
2 months ago

Oligarch’s son says he lost $50m in day trading at university

Legal filing is part of Tatiana Akhmedova's bid to recover a £450m court-approved divorce payout
World
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
England’s Jones accountable for Six Nations ...
Sport / Rugby
2.
Chelsea boss Abramovich sues publisher over Putin ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Bongani Zungu to join Bafana for qualifier in ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Bafana coach in a fix as overseas clubs refuse to ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Top amateur Christiaan Maas put to the test ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Pressure mounting on table-toppers Atletico

Sport / Soccer

Talking points from the Premier League weekend

Sport / Soccer

Son Heung-min’s injury due to packed schedule, says Jose Mourinho

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.