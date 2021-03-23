Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has dismissed speculation that Khama Billiat is not in the club’s plans beyond the 2020/2021 season.

In fact‚ Hunt identified getting Billiat fit after the broken leg he suffered in Chiefs’ 2-0 home defeat to Maritzburg United on January 9 as one of his key objectives by the club’s current Fifa international date.

After ending a run of six Premier Soccer League matches without a win with Sunday’s 1-0 Soweto derby victory against Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium‚ Amakhosi next play on April 3 in the Caf Champions League at home against Wydad Casablanca.

Even though the break comes just as his team finally managed to win in the league‚ Hunt said he will not mind the disruption as Chiefs desperately need it‚ their fatigue being more mental than physical.

Getting Billiat and fellow striker Leonardo Castro towards match fitness is another priority during the break. “We need Khama Billiat back. As you saw [against Pirates]‚ I couldn’t make a change‚ because there was nobody on the bench to make a change‚” Hunt said.

“It was unfortunate‚ but that’s how things worked out. We’ve got to get Khama and Castro fit again‚ so they can add a bit and get the numbers up. That’s the biggest thing we can do [in the break].”

Hunt was asked about speculation — given the June end to Billiat’s contract and yet another underwhelming season at Naturena for the former Mamelodi Sundowns star — that the Zimbabwean attacker is not in Chiefs’ plans for next season.

“He’s all in the plans‚ it’s only people like yourself [the questioner‚ and the media] who say he’s not in the plans, so I don’t know where the story comes from‚” the coach said.

“He’s in the plans‚ we need to get him fit. He had a broken leg‚ he’s jogging now. So hopefully in the next two weeks we can get him some game time, 20 minutes here [and there] and some friendlies or something.”

Chiefs moved from 11th to ninth place after the win against Pirates.