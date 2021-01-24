Sport / Soccer

Premier Soccer League

SuperSport cruise past TTM to grab second place in PSL

24 January 2021 - 20:25 Mninawa Ntloko
Bradley Grobler of SuperSport United (left). Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES
Bradley Grobler of SuperSport United (left). Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES

SuperSport United moved up to second place on the Premier Soccer League (PSL) standings after beating Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila  (TTM) at the Thohoyandou Stadium on Sunday.

United began the day in third place but goals from PSL top-scorer Bradley Grobler in the 59th minute and a second from Sipho Mbule in the 67th minute gave the visitors a comfortable 2-0 win that enabled them to displace Swallows FC from second spot.

Leaders Mamelodi Sundowns top the standings through a superior goal difference as they are level on 27 points with United and Swallows.

United have a more muscular look about them this season and coach Kaitano Tembo’s charges have to be recognised as one of the strong contenders for the league title. They have a razor-sharp finisher in Grobler who has found the back of the net 12 times in 13 matches.

TTM remain bottom of the log and are strong contenders to drop into lower-tier oblivion at the end of the campaign after only one season in the top flight.

The side that bought its way into the PSL has hardly set the stage alight since Masala Mulaudzi completed the takeover of Wits in June 2020 in a shock move that stunned SA club football.

Mulaudzi acquired the franchise of the 99-year-old Wits for an undisclosed fee and relocated the team to Limpopo at the end of last season. They will need to start winning matches urgently if they are to escape the guillotine.

