Resolute Bloem Celtic hold off-colour Sundowns

The defending champions have dropped four points in their past two league games and failed to shake the back of the net in those

19 January 2021 - 19:53 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Mamelodi Sundowns were held to a goalless draw by industrious Bloemfontein Celtic at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Tuesday.

The result means defending champions Sundowns have dropped four points in their past two matches and also failed to find the back of the net.

Sundowns may be overtaken at the top of the pile if second-placed Swallows FC get all three points against Chippa United on Wednesday.

Sundowns are also threatened by SuperSport United, who will be equal with them on points if they win their next match against AmaZulu on Wednesday.

In the opening 20 minutes, both teams created a number of chances with Peter Shalulile, Themba Zwane, Kermit Erasmus and Lebohang Maboe to the fore for Sundowns but unable to find the opener.

For the visitors, their notable attacks came from the efforts of Motebang Sera, Siphelele Luthuli, Andile Fikizolo, Phalane Lantshene and Harris Tchilimbou, but they could not trouble Downs keeper Denis Onyango.

Phalane came closest to opening the scoring when his well-taken free-kick flew agonisingly wide of the upright from the edge of the box after he was brought down by Mothobi Mvala.

For Sundowns, Tebogo Langerman was denied by the crossbar and Zwane struck the side netting after a wonderful attacking move that included Thapelo Morena and Maboe on the half-hour mark.

Sundowns missed another opportunity to open the scoring when Celtic goalkeeper Jackson Mabokgwane denied Erasmus after the Brazilians’ striker was released by a clever back-heel pass from Zwane.

Five minutes into the second half, Celtic suffered a huge blow when Mabokgwane was forced off the field with what looked like a serious shoulder injury and was replaced by Sipho Chaine.

After 56 minutes, Erasmus was denied by the crossbar after he unleashed a powerful left-footed drive that gave Chaine no chance. A few  minutes later Sera’s clear goal was disallowed after the far-side assistant flagged him offside.

