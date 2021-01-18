Sport / Soccer

Remaining unbeaten is not the goal, says Sundowns coach

Strategy and execution in each game more important, says Manqoba Mngqithi

18 January 2021 - 17:37 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi. Picture: KABELO LEPUTU/BACKPAGE PIX
Champions Mamelodi Sundowns have a squad that is the envy of most coaches in the league but mentor Manqoba Mngqithi does not want to be drawn into suggestions the Brazilians have enough depth to complete an unprecedented unbeaten run to the title this season.

The Sundowns coaching trio of Mngqithi‚ Steve Komphela and Rulani Mokwena have been forced to change their team due to Covid-19 and other reasons almost every week‚ but the quality on the bench has ensured a continuation of their unbeaten run and confirmation of their stay at the top of the pile after 11 matches.

At the weekend against Pretoria neighbours SuperSport United‚ the Brazilians got away with a point and a clean sheet despite the unavailability of key players such as Ricardo Nascimento‚ Rivaldo Coetzee‚ Lyle Lakay and Andile Jali.

The embarrassment of riches at Chloorkop also afforded them the luxury of starting the match with Kermit Erasmus‚ Aubrey Modiba and Hlompho Kekana on the bench.

“To be honest it [going the entire season without losing] is not what we are looking for‚”  said Mngqithi. “We always focus on each game to make sure we always have proper defensive and offensive strategies‚ as well as transitional moments in between to try to have proper principle lines and baselines with regards to what we want to achieve‚” he said.

Mngqithi said the players are adapting to the way the technical team wants them to play and this is one of the main reasons for their good start to the season‚ where they have won seven and drawn four.

“Our players have been adapting to what we are trying to achieve very well. We have hardly been caught a lot on counterattacks and we have played against some of the best teams when it comes to counterattacks.

“Stellenbosch‚ Orlando Pirates‚ Cape Town City and Golden Arrows are some of the teams that are good when it comes to counterattack. Those teams are very difficult to play against because when they come out they can be very dangerous.

“Even SuperSport can be very dangerous on transition‚ more especially when they have Kudakwashe Mahachi and Ghampani Lungu.

“But the boys have been adapting very well to the idea of how we consolidate and know that whenever we are in possession we are always anticipating the possibility of losing the ball.”

Sundowns return to action when they host Bloemfontein Celtic at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Tuesday where they will be looking for an opportunity to open up a three-point gap over second-placed Swallows.

