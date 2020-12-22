Sport / Soccer

Marcus Thuram gets six-game ban for spitting at opponent

Gladbach forward apologises and says he'll accept all consequences after incident with Hoffenheim defender Stefan Posch

22 December 2020 - 09:48 Rohith Nair
Borussia Moenchengladbach's Marcus Thuram is shown a red card by the referee. Picture: REUTERS/MARIUS BECKER
Borussia Moenchengladbach's Marcus Thuram is shown a red card by the referee. Picture: REUTERS/MARIUS BECKER

Bengaluru — Borussia Moenchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram has been banned for six games and fined €40,000 after he spat in the face of Hoffenheim defender Stefan Posch, German soccer's governing DFB said on Monday.

France international Thuram spat at Posch from close range when he confronted him off the ball and was sent off on Saturday after a VAR review that upgraded the yellow card to red as Moenchengladbach lost 2-1 at home.

“Five of the six matches are to be served directly in Bundesliga and cup games, with the sixth suspended until December 21 2021,” the DFB said in a statement.

Thuram apologised and said he would “accept all the consequences” of his actions.

Reuters

High-flying rookies Swallows FC sweat for win against Leopards

Swallows  end  year joint top of the DStv Premiership log standings  with champions Sundowns
Sport
1 day ago

Leicester sink Spurs as Jamie Vardy strikes again

Spot-kick and own goal give Foxes 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur
Sport
1 day ago

Leeds to stick with style of play despite United thrashing

Promoted Leeds have won admirers for their attacking approach under coach Marcelo Bielsa
Sport
1 day ago

Arsenal rise to second place in women’s league after thrashing Everton

Two Women's Super League games postponed due to Covid-19
Sport
1 day ago

