Leeds to stick with style of play despite United thrashing

Promoted Leeds have won admirers for their attacking approach under coach Marcelo Bielsa

21 December 2020 - 11:47 Reuters
Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa. Picture: REUTERS/NICK POTTS
Bengaluru — Leeds United will not abandon their style of play despite losing 6-2 at Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday but they will need to make adjustments to avoid similar thrashings, Argentine coach Marcelo Bielsa said.

Promoted Leeds have won plenty of praise for their high-energy, high-pressing style but were put to the sword by United, who played through their press with swift passes, and they have now conceded a league-worst 30 goals — the worst defensive record in the league.

Bielsa told Sky Sports his team's mistakes were to blame for the heavy defeat.

“They took advantage of our misplaced passing when we tried to build the attack and this is how they created the majority of their chances,” he said. “If the opposing team is able to impose their style on us it means the opposing manager was able to neutralise it. We will correct things but we will not abandon the way we play.”

Bielsa added that Leeds' style is only called into question when they lose.

“When we lose there are questions about the style of play and when we win we are praised for it. This is something we just have to take on board,” he said.

The result left Leeds 14th in the league with 17 points, seven clear of the relegation zone. They host Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday.

United's win, with two goals each for midfielders Scott McTominay and Bruno Fernandes, sent Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side up to third on 26 points.

Leicester sink Spurs as Jamie Vardy strikes again

Spot-kick and own goal give Foxes 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur
16 hours ago

High-flying rookies Swallows FC sweat for win against Leopards

Swallows  end  year joint top of the DStv Premiership log standings  with champions Sundowns
16 hours ago

Arsenal rise to second place after thrashing Everton

Two Women's Super League games postponed due to Covid-19
16 hours ago

Fans in stadiums still a way off

We will have to wait and see over the next two months, says PSL boss Danny Jordaan
3 days ago

