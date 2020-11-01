Sport / Soccer

Birthday boy James Ward-Prowse steers Saints to victory

Aston Villa suffer second successive home defeat after winning their opening four league games

Birmingham — A pair of sublime free kicks by midfielder James Ward-Prowse, between a Jannik Vestergaard header and a Danny Ings piledriver, gave Southampton an entertaining 4-3 Premier League win at Aston Villa on Sunday.

It was Villa’s second successive home defeat as they were beaten by Leeds United 3-0 in the previous round of matches after winning their opening four league games, including a 7-2 drubbing of champions Liverpool.

Having had an Ezri Konsa own goal disallowed for Che Adams’s marginal offside early on, Southampton took the lead in the 20th minute when Danish centre-back Vestergaard headed home a Ward-Prowse free kick from the left.

Ward-Prowse added the icing to the cake on his 26th birthday with more set-piece subtlety, lashing in a superb free kick from 25m in the 33rd minute before he curled another one past keeper Emiliano Martinez on the stroke of halftime.

Ings made it 4-0 with a spectacular shot into the top corner in the 58th minute before defender Tyrone Mings pulled one back for the home side four minutes later, turning in a Jack Grealish cross with a glancing header.

Villa’s late pressure produced two more goals for the home side in stoppage time as Ollie Watkins netted a penalty before Grealish, who was fouled by Ibrahima Diallo for the spot kick, also scored with the last kick of the game. 

Reuters

