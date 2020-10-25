Sport / Soccer

Saints deserved win but red card was a joke, says Carlo Ancelotti

Everton lose for the first time this season

25 October 2020 - 20:37 Rohith Nair
Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti watches Southampton against Everton in Southampton, the UK, October 25 2020. Picture: REUTERS/ANDY RAIN

Bengaluru — Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti was humble in defeat after losing their unbeaten Premier League start in Sunday’s 2-0 loss at Southampton but complained that Lucas Digne did not deserve to be sent off for an accidental foul.

Southampton, known as The Saints, beat league leaders Everton 2-0 at St Mary’s Stadium with goals from James Ward-Prowse and Che Adams as Ancelotti’s side were blunted for the first time in all competitions this season.

“We didn’t play well, Southampton were better than us and they deserved to win,” Ancelotti told Sky Sports.

“Sometimes you are not at your best, it came after a really good run for us. Now we have to look forward with the same spirit and belief. We tried to get back into the game, we had some good control after half-time.”

However, as Everton tried to get a foothold in the game, their problems were compounded when Digne received his marching orders for a stamp on Kyle Walker-Peters with about 20 minutes left on the clock.

Ancelotti confirmed Everton would appeal against the decision but said Jordan Pickford escaping punishment for a potential season-ending tackle on Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk may have influenced the decision to punish them.

“The red card was a joke, it was not intentional. Maybe it was a yellow, for sure it was not violent conduct,” Ancelotti said.

“Maybe all this talk all week against Pickford, against Richarlison [who was sent off against Liverpool], affected the decision and if so it’s not right, it’s not fair.”

Ancelotti also fired a stark warning to his squad with tough fixtures on the horizon. “I told the players winter is coming and we will have to react,” he added. 

Reuters

Frank Lampard chides VAR after Chelsea denied the spot

Dismissal of London club’s penalty did not help United break winless streak at home
4 hours ago

Juergen Klopp praises Liverpool’s heart after comeback win

Coach pleased with two victories after Merseyside derby in a tough week with lots of play against hard opponents
4 hours ago

Swallows happy to settle for a draw in Stellenbosch

Skelem steals a point from the newly promoted Birds
3 hours ago

Sundowns set to have a big clear out of players

Co-coach Mngqithi wants to ensure squad is reduced to a more easily managed size
5 days ago

