Sundowns set to have a big clear out of players

Co-coach Mngqithi wants to ensure squad is reduced to a more easily managed size

20 October 2020 - 19:04 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Mamelodi Sundowns coaches Pitso Mosimane and Manqoba Mngqithi during the Shell Helix Ultra Cup match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on October 12, 2019 in Johannesburg. File photo: GALLO IMAGES/Lefty Shivambu
More players are expected to head for the exit door at Mamelodi Sundowns after co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi warned they would continue to wield the axe in the coming days in a bid to reduce the squad to a more manageable size.

Sundowns still have about 40 players, even after offloading the likes of Malebogo Modise‚ Nicholus Lukhubeni‚ José Alí Meza‚ Aubrey Ngoma‚ Lucky Mohomi and Oupa Manyisa.

Modise and Lukhubeni have been loaned out to Maritzburg United and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) respectively while Mohomi has joined SuperSport United.

Meza left for Maritzburg United‚ Ngoma returned to Cape Town City‚ Manyisa left before the end of last season while Anele Ngcongca and Anthony Laffor are also edging closer to the exit door.

“Players will be released but at this stage we have to look at them very closely because we have a very big squad at the moment‚” said Mngqithi‚ who is co-coaching with Rhulani Mokwena. Steve Komphela’s job title is described as “senior coach”.

Sundowns have signed Kermit Erasmus‚ Khuliso Mudau‚ Ricardo Goss‚ Haashim Domingo‚ Jody February‚ Grant Margeman‚ Peter Shalulile‚ Mothobi Mvala‚ Lesedi Kapinga‚ George Maluleka‚ Gift Motupa‚ Aubrey Modiba and Nyiko Mobbie.

“We are trying to make sure that we have a sizeable squad that we can work with without too many disturbances‚” Mngqithi said.

“We are hopeful that in about one or two weeks‚ we will be able to have a team that we believe will remain with us and possibly other players will also get opportunities to go and play somewhere else. Definitely‚ we will not have the squad that we have now.”

Mngqithi also said they took a lot of positives from their MTN8 quarterfinal loss to Bloemfontein Celtic at the weekend‚ which was the club’s first match since Pitso Mosimane left to coach  Egyptian club Al Ahly in September.

“On the positives‚ there was a lot of good work and we think that Haashim Domingo played very well as a No 10 for us.

“I think Peter Shalulile was a constant threat in the attack even though at times he lost possession cheaply‚ but he always looked to help the team to establish playing from the back.

“I believe we did what we had to do but unfortunately we did not get the results we wanted. But I believe we are building something very interesting here,” Mngqithi said.

 

