Tinkler baffled about Tlolane turning out for Pirates instead of for Maritzburg

20 October 2020 - 15:29 Marc Strydom
Eric Tinkler. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/Anesh Debiky

Maritzburg United coach Eric Tinkler is mystified why left-back Tebogo Tlolane turned out for Orlando Pirates at the weekend instead of returning on a loan extension to the KwaZulu-Natal club.              

Tinkler said last week that Tlolane‚ who spent the second half of the 2019/2020 season on loan from Pirates at Maritzburg‚ was on his way back to United.

On Saturday night‚ however‚ Tlolane came on as a 66th-minute substitute for Pirates’ new signing Deon Hotto in Bucs’ season-opening 1-0 MTN8 quarterfinal win against Cape Town City at Orlando Stadium.

Tinkler was asked why, with regular left-backs Mxolisi Kunene and Daniel Morgan out through injury, Tlolane had not returned to United.

“It’s difficult, I can’t really explain. I was originally told that he would be joining us and he didn’t. That’s all I can say‚” Tinkler said.

Tlolane played 11 games for United in 2019/2020, joining on loan from Pirates in January.

The absence of Tlolane meant 21-year-old Malebogo Modise‚ who arrived at United on Saturday on loan from Mamelodi Sundowns, had to be thrown straight into the fray against Chiefs when New Zealander Dan Morgan limped off in the 51st minute.

“I felt for the boy. He had to come on for Dan Morgan. He only arrived on Saturday so he hadn’t actually had a training session‚” Tinkler said.

“So his introduction for the team was to come on and play the last 35 minutes. And I thought he did quite well.

“I think he’s a talented player and he’ll go far‚ and he’ll only get better here with us.

“In terms of [Jose] Ali Meza‚ the only reason why Ali wasn’t in the match-day squad was we’re still waiting on his work permit.”

Venezuelan forward Meza has joined Maritzburg on a two-year deal, having been released by Sundowns. Modise has been loaned to the Team of Choice with right-back Nicholus Lukhubeni.

