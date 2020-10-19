Josef Zinnbauer happy with big, quality Pirates squad

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer has said he would rather have a squad packed with quality and then deal with the management issues and the difficulty of finding the right combinations‚ than having too few classy players.

Pirates got off to a winning start in the 2020-2021 season with their 1-0 MTN8 quarterfinal win against Cape Town City at Orlando Stadium on Saturday. Zinnbauer used four new signings — Thulani Hlatshwayo‚ Wayde Jooste‚ Deon Hotto and 23rd-minute goalscorer Terrence Dzvukamanja.

Bucs laboured for much of the game against a team playing with 10 men for an hour after Fagrie Lakay’s 33rd-minute dismissal. But with a largely new combination‚ and Zinnbauer having said before the game his signings were at different levels of conditioning‚ and just a two-week preseason‚ Bucs still showed a lot of potential.

Zinnbauer was asked if finding combinations with so many good players‚ and keeping a big squad happy‚ will be a challenge this season.

“You can always say that you have the quality in the squad and for a coach it’s not so easy to manage this. But there’s nothing better than if you get the quality in a squad‚” he said.

“And this season we have a lot of games. You can see the players we had coming as new signings don’t have the conditioning that we had.

“It’s normal. Some players had a long time without a game‚ some were injured. And we have to work on the conditioning and on the tactical things that we need in the game so that all the players understand what we need better.”

Zinnbauer was asked about 2018/2019 PSL footballer of the season Thembinkosi Lorch being on the bench and not featuring.

“In this game we made another decision and maybe in the next game it’s Lorch‚ and not on the bench‚” the coach said.

“But yes‚ now we have top quality in the squad. And all the players have to work. We now have the possibilities where we can improve on the player in each position. We have now maybe two players in each position.”

Last season’s third-placed finishers Pirates kick off their PSL campaign against AmaZulu (13th last season) at Kings Park in Durban on Saturday.