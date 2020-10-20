Orlando Pirates’ new goalkeeper signing Richard Ofori has revealed that the seeds of playing for the Soweto giants were planted in a conversation with fellow Ghana international shot-stopper and former Buccaneer Fatau Dauda.

Ofori and Dauda‚ who now plays for Legon Cities FC in Accra‚ have shared the goalkeeper jersey for Ghana for a number of years.

Ofori‚ who signed for Bucs on a three-year deal from Maritzburg United‚ said he asked Dauda about Pirates when the two were representing the Black Stars at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Gabon.

That conversation came four months before Ofori joined Maritzburg from Ghana’s Wa All Stars‚ and now‚ having impressed at United for three seasons‚ he has realised his dream of signing for Pirates.

“In 2017 when we went to Afcon we were speaking about the team [Pirates]. And he said they are a very good team to join‚ they are a good family‚” Ofori said of his chat with Dauda‚ who played for Pirates in the 2013/2014 season.

“We were talking about it. I was feeling‚ ‘this team is a big team’‚ and the way Fatau was talking about it I felt like one day I could play for the team. So at the moment‚ to be here‚ I feel very excited.”

Ofori had signed a year’s renewal in January to his contract with Maritzburg‚ until the end of the 2020/2021 season‚ so the KwaZulu-Natal team will have sold him to Pirates for a tidy profit.

The 26-year-old player will compete with Wayne Sandilands, 37, for the Bucs’ keeper’s jersey‚ and adds another star contribution to Pirates’ glittering array of signings that seems sure to make Josef Zinnbauer’s combination formidable in 2020 and beyond.