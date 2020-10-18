Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi has moved swiftly to dismiss claims that the Pretoria club intends to dump former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder George Maluleka in the coming days, before the player even kicks a ball in Sundowns’ colours.

Mngqithi said the club had heard rumours linking Maluleka with a loan deal with Cape Town City but insisted the midfielder remains part of Sundowns’ plans going into the 2020-2021 Premier Soccer League season.

“George is not going anywhere,” Mngqithi said. “One thing I can tell you is that George is in our plans.

“George is one of the players that we’re still assessing and we’re happy with what we see and we believe he can go from strength to strength.

“We know what he’s capable of and we don’t have any issues‚ so maybe we [can] kill that [rumour] completely.

“There’s just no issue with George and he knows that he’s in our plans. He’s working very hard and has shed a lot of weight and he’s looking very sharp.”

Sundowns officially announced Maluleka’s signing in July after he was released by Chiefs. The midfielder had signed a precontract with the Brazilians early in the year.

Rumours of his impending exit from Chloorkop started early last week but Mngqithi‚ who was recently appointed as co-head coach with Rulani Mokwena‚ insisted they are baseless.

While Mngqithi was clear on Maluleka’s future‚ he could not say the same about the fate of 11 other new players Sundowns signed ahead of the new season.

The list of newcomers includes strikers Kermit Erasmus‚ Lesedi Kapinga‚ Gift Motupa and Peter Shalulile‚ goalkeepers Ricardo Goss and Jody February‚ and midfielders Mothobi Mvala‚ Grant Margeman‚ Hashim Domingo‚ Aubrey Modiba and Luvuyo Phewa.

“I wouldn’t confirm that all of them will stay‚” said Mngqithi.

“We still have to assess others and we’ve not had as much time. But we’ll not be selfish if we don’t think the player is going to play.

“We’ll be honest and upfront and try to make it possible that those players get the opportunity somewhere else.”

Champions Sundowns begin their defence of the league title they have won three times in a row with a blockbuster opener against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday.