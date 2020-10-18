Sport / Soccer

West Ham hit back in thriller against Tottenham

Hammers rip up the script with a stupendous fightback to earn draw

18 October 2020 - 22:51 Martyn Herman
West Ham United's Manuel Lanzini celebrates with Arthur Masuaku and Fabian Balbuena after the match against Tottenham Hotspur in London, Britain, October 18 2020. Picture: REUTERS/NEIL HALL
West Ham United's Manuel Lanzini celebrates with Arthur Masuaku and Fabian Balbuena after the match against Tottenham Hotspur in London, Britain, October 18 2020. Picture: REUTERS/NEIL HALL

London — Gareth Bale made his first appearance for Tottenham Hotspur in more than seven years but his return was overshadowed as West Ham United scored three times late on to earn a 3-3 draw.

With Bale on the substitutes bench, Tottenham started in sensational fashion as Son Heung-min scored inside a minute and Harry Kane scored twice as the hosts led 3-0 after 16 minutes.

Welshman Bale, on loan from Real Madrid, came off the bench in the 71st minute. But instead of a glorious introduction, West Ham ripped up the script with a stupendous fightback.

Fabian Balbuena’s 82nd-minute header and Davinson Sanchez’s own goal gave West Ham hope. Bale almost scored his side’s fourth but West Ham’s Manuel Lanzini struck a wonder-goal deep in stoppage time to earn his side a point.

Meanwhile, substitute Alexis Mac Allister scored his first Premier League goal on Sunday to secure Brighton and Hove Albion a deserved point in a 1-1 draw away at Crystal Palace.

It looked like being a frustrating afternoon for Brighton, who dominated the game but could find no reply to Wilfried Zaha’s 19th-minute penalty for the hosts. Zaha fired past Brighton keeper Mat Ryan for his fourth goal of the season after Tariq Lamptey was judged to have fouled Michy Batshuayi in the area as a cross was played in.

Brighton out-passed Palace and had 20 goal attempts to Palace’s one overall, but they had to wait until the 90th minute for their reward as Mac Allister powered in a deflected shot.

Brighton ended the match with 10 men though, after Lewis Dunk was sent off in stoppage time for a bad tackle on Gary Cahill.

Palace, who had suffered successive defeats having won their opening two games, have seven points and are in 12th spot, with Brighton three points worse off in 16th place.

Sheffield United and Fulham picked up their first point each of the campaign after a cagey 1-1 draw at Bramall Lane.

Despite being dominated in the first half, it was Fulham who took the lead in the 77th minute through Ademola Lookman.

But United kept up the pressure and levelled the tie in the 85th minute from the penalty spot through Billy Sharp. Reuters

