Arsenal should make use of Ozil’s talents, says Wenger

German midfielder has not played for the team since season restarted in June

13 October 2020 - 15:58 Rohith Nair
Arsene Wenger. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/David Cannon
Bengaluru — Arsenal must get midfielder Mesut Ozil involved in the first team again and keeping him sidelined is a “waste” of the playmaker’s creativity, says the club’s former manager Arsene Wenger.

Ozil played all Premier League matches under Mikel Arteta before the season was suspended due to Covid-19, but the 31-year-old has not played a single minute for Arsenal since the 2019/2020 season restarted in June.

But Ozil had vowed to stay at the club until the end of his contract in 2021 despite being dropped from the squad. He was also omitted from Arsenal’s Europa League squad for the group stage this season.

“He’s in the years where a player of his talent can produce the most,” Wenger told the BBC. “And it’s a waste for the club as well because he’s a super talent, a creative talent that in the final third can create that killer pass.

“The way football is going at the moment it’s quick counter-pressing, quick transitions and everybody plays the same. It’s kicked out players like Ozil. Though let’s not forget who this guy is, a world champion who has played at Real Madrid.

“He’s been the record player of assists, so you have to find a way to get him involved again.”

Wenger also said Arsenal were in good hands under Arteta, who was appointed after the departure of Unai Emery last season with the London side staring at the prospect of a season without European football.

“He has the ingredients to be a very good manager, a top manager,” Wenger added.

“We have to give them time, let them do their job in the way they want to do it. He’s intelligent, he has big passion and a strong character. I believe he’s surrounding himself with the right people.”

Reuters

Swift opposition fails to halt proposed plans for new Football League

Criticism focuses on the special voting rights that would be given to the ‘Big Six’ Premier League clubs
1 day ago

Former England pair Danny Welbeck and Jack Wilshere left without clubs

The pair were not part of the transfer frenzy that ended on Monday, though they could still be chosen by second-tier Championship teams
1 week ago

KEVIN MCCALLUM: Good ol’ Jurgen Klopp, how right he was five years ago

When Klopp took over at Liverpool, he was exactly what was needed, and hiring him has paid off big time
5 days ago

