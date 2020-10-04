Sport / Soccer

Spurs humiliate Man United at Old Trafford

04 October 2020 - 20:37 Simon Evans
Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur scores his sides sixth goal from the penalty spot during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford in Manchester, the UK, October 4 2020. Picture: CARL RECINE'GETTY IMAGES
Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur scores his sides sixth goal from the penalty spot during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford in Manchester, the UK, October 4 2020. Picture: CARL RECINE'GETTY IMAGES

Manchester — A shambolic Manchester United suffered a club record-equalling defeat in the Premier League era as they crashed to a 6-1 loss at home to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Son Heung-min and Harry Kane each scored twice for Spurs while United’s Anthony Martial was sent off in the 28th minute as Jose Mourinho celebrated a stunning victory on his return to the club which sacked him 22 months ago.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side had taken a second-minute lead through a Bruno Fernandes penalty but Spurs responded quickly, taking advantage of awful United defending as Tanguy Ndombele and Son put them 2-0 ahead.

United went down to 10 men after Martial was sent off after a clash with Erik Lamela at a corner and then Harry Kane made it 3-1. Son added his second shortly before the break as United conceded four goals in the first half of a league game for the first time since 1957 — also to Spurs.

Serge Aurier made it 5-1 in the 51st minute before Kane completed the rout from the penalty spot. United also lost 6-1 to Manchester City in October, 2011.

Reuters

Sundowns sign Bafana striker Kermit Erasmus

Cape Town City have reached a deal for the star’s transfer
Sport
7 hours ago

Why going to a football match is a mad idea

Governments need to be selective over what they reopen as it is difficult to enforce social distancing in a stadium
Opinion
2 days ago

Mosimane set for early start at Al Ahly

Former Sundowns coach is set to take up his new position at the Egyptian giants on Friday
Sport
3 days ago

Speculation grows that Bayern want Hoffenheim striker Kramaric

The Croatian has been scoring in every second game since arriving at Hoffenheim in 2016
Sport
3 days ago

Elland Road set for an Argentinian-Catalan tactical masterclass

Elland Road match is being seen as a battle between master tacticians in Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa against City boss Pep Guardiola
Sport
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Polish teen proves too good for Simona Halep in ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
JOHN COCKAYNE: One-handed golf and feather-filled ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Sundowns sign Bafana striker Kermit Erasmus
Sport / Soccer
4.
Athletics SA sets date for 2021 Comrades Marathon
Sport / Other Sport
5.
JOHN COCKAYNE: Marketing and connecting with the ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Keane’s ‘sloppy’ criticism has Klopp in a froth

Sport / Soccer

Chelsea’s defensive woes and handball disputes

Sport / Soccer

Man United face a tough test in Brighton outing

Sport / Soccer

Man United need better defenders to win Premier League, says Gary Neville

Sport / Soccer

Is that a robot cheerleader in my living room?

Life

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.