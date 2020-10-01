While speculation has been rife that Pitso Mosimane’s contract at new club Al Ahly is worth over R50m a year‚ a source close to the coach says financial gain was never a factor in him taking the leap into the cauldron of leading Africa’s most successful club.

Mosimane flew out of OR Tambo International Airport on Thursday to join the Egyptian club on a two-year contract.

“Of course‚ it is common knowledge that north African teams pay good salaries and Al Ahly are a big club who take care of their employees‚” the source said.

“You see it in the fact that they hire some top European coaches and even sign players from the likes of the Premier League. So‚ it is a good move for Pitso financially and he would not go there for a discount. But if you know him well‚ you will know that he is an ambitious coach who is driven by the desire to succeed and not money.”

Mosimane has been given carte blanche to bring in three technical members of his choice and it is believed he is keen to have his assistant Rulani Mokwena‚ physical trainer Kabelo Rangoaga and performance analyst Musi Matlaba join him in Egypt. But it will depend on whether they can get out of their contracts with Sundowns.

There is also a possibility of Mosimane luring a few players from the Brazilians to Egypt to help him in his quest to get Ahly “playing with a bit more flair”.

“Jingles” abruptly quit his eight-year post at Chloorkop on Tuesday, after “getting out of my comfort zone”‚ as he said in a statement‚ proved too hard to resist.

He goes straight into the fire as he bids to lead the Red Devils to a Caf Champions League title. Ahly last won the continent’s premier club knockout competition in 2013 when they beat Orlando Pirates in the final.

While he has a few league matches to complete the domestic season of a championship race that Ahly have already won‚ Mosimane faces the tough prospect of having to overcome Wydad Casablanca of Morocco in a two-legged semifinal later in October. Succeed there and he will have to contest a final against either Zamalek or Raja Casablanca‚ clubs he knows well having faced them in the Champions League.