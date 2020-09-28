Sport / Soccer

Sundowns’ Vilakazi on the mend after surgery

Midfielder made 38 appearances and scored 10 goals in treble-winning season for Pretoria side

28 September 2020 - 17:26 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Mamelodi Sundowns forward Sibusiso Vilakazi (R) sprints away from a challenge by Thabang Monare (L) of Bidvest Wits during the 1-1 Absa Premiership draw at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville, west of Pretoria, on Sunday October 7, 2018. Picture: MUZI NTOMBELA/BACKPAGEPIX
Mamelodi Sundowns have confirmed that attacking midfielder Sibusiso “Vila” Vilakazi has had successful surgery.

Vilakazi sustained a ligament tear in the 1-0 loss to Baroka FC near the end of the season in the bio-bubble when he was on the receiving end of a career-threatening tackle but he is recovering well.

Vilakazi was one of the main attacking players for coach Pitso Mosimane as they won the treble with 38 appearances‚ a fine contribution of 10 goals and 12 assists in all competitions last season.

“A very bad injury happened and I just came on as a sub to try to help the team get a point or maximum points out of the game. Unfortunately I couldn’t carry on‚” said Vilakazi.

“It happened at a bad time because we were trying to chase the title and when it happened I knew I wouldn’t play a part in helping the team but I had trust in the boys that they would continue to fight and win the title back to back‚” he said.

The injury meant Vilakazi was ruled out of the last two matches against Polokwane City and Black Leopards to beat Kaizer Chiefs to the finish line in the championship race.

“It was really tough but all I could do was to be the best teammate for the guys at that moment. Even being a water boy was OK to me so I can just be on that field and scream for the boys.”

