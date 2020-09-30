Mosimane quits Sundowns to head north for Egypt

Pitso Mosimane has resigned from Mamelodi Sundowns to take up a job with one of the top clubs in North Africa, probably Egyptian giants Al Ahly. And club president Patrice Motsepe has accepted the resignation, giving Mosimane’s move his blessing.

“Pitso Mosimane and his agent‚ Moira Tlhagale‚ who is also his wife‚ came to brief me on the discussions with a top Egyptian club,” Motsepe said.

“Sundowns has been aware of the discussions between Pitso Mosimane and the Egyptian club and with other north African clubs. I have on several occasions over the past few years expressed my support for Pitso leaving Sundowns to coach in North Africa or Europe.

“Football players and coaches have at times an uncertain and inconsistent future and must pursue new opportunities where they may grow and receive greater remuneration.

“I have received a warm and emotional note from Pitso and am very proud of his achievements at Sundowns. Pitso has been the most successful coach in the history of Sundowns and will always be a member of the Mamelodi Sundowns family.

“I wish him‚ Moira and his family everything of the very best and I hope to see him coaching in Europe soon.”

Motsepe concluded by saying that the club will make an announcement on a new coach soon.

Mosimane, who won his fifth SA championship with Sundowns in August, begins his new job as soon as he is available.

He was apparently approached after he delivered Sundowns’ 10th Premiership title on a dramatic final day of the season in which The Brazilians overtook Kaizer Chiefs, who had been in the driving seat of the title race all season.

It was not immediately clear how the Egyptian club and Sundowns will handle the four-year contract Mosimane still has with Sundowns.

Earlier reports in Egypt suggested that Al Ahly were gunning for Luciano Spalleti, an Italian, but Ahly president Mohmoud El Khatib is a huge fan of Mosimane and was among the first to send his congratulations when “Jingles”, as Mosimane is fondly known, led Sundowns to a domestic treble success by adding the Nedbank Cup to the Telkom Knockout and Premier Soccer League titles they had won earlier.

“The club he is going to has asked him to join immediately, with the desire that he leads them to success in the Caf African Champions League,” our source said.

Having won the continent’s premier knockout competition with Sundowns in 2016, Mosimane will not be found wanting in chasing this goal.

Mosimane will be delighted to know that his new employers have given him a free hand on who he chooses to work with. “They have allowed him to appoint his own technical team, which will be announced in due course,” said a source.

Mosimane, who won his fifth league title in the past season to become the most decorated coach in the PSL, won 11 trophies in his eight years at Sundowns.

The move is long overdue for Mosimane, who is held in high regard all over the continent and particularly in North Africa after he managed to end the Arab sides’ seeming invincible grip on the Champions League. Such is his standing in Egypt that Mosimane was invited to be a guest analyst of the Africa Cup of Nations on one of the Egyptian TV channels.