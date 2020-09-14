A look back at the opening weekend of the English Premier League

Manchester — Talking points from the English Premier League’s opening weekend:

Ancellotti rewarded for faith in new faces

Everton’s 1-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday sent a strong signal that Carlo Ancelotti’s side might really and finally be able to make a real push towards the top six — but it also showed the astuteness and bravery of the Italian coach.

A trend has been established in recent years where managers gradually ease in close-season signings, giving them a taste of action from the bench for a few weeks before finally handing them a starting place.

So on Sunday there was some surprise when Ancelotti named all three of his big summer signings in the starting line-up at Spurs. Powerful midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure and creative attacker James Rodriguez joined the club only last week. Brazilian holding midfielder Allan signed just eight days before the game.

For once, the “new look” to the team was evident right from the start. Ancelotti’s trust in his new players to make an impact even without weeks of training together and “gelling” paid off handsomely.