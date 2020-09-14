Sport / Soccer

A look back at the opening weekend of the English Premier League

Ancelotti scores handsomely by showing faith in the new faces at Everton

14 September 2020 - 17:07 Simon Evans
Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti celebrates victory with Dominic Calvert-Lewin after the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 13, 2020 in London, England. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/Catherine Ivill
Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti celebrates victory with Dominic Calvert-Lewin after the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 13, 2020 in London, England. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/Catherine Ivill

Manchester — Talking points from the English Premier League’s opening weekend:

Ancellotti rewarded for faith in new faces

Everton’s 1-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday sent a strong signal that Carlo Ancelotti’s side might really and finally be able to make a real push towards the top six — but it also showed the astuteness and bravery of the Italian coach.

A trend has been established in recent years where managers gradually ease in close-season signings, giving them a taste of action from the bench for a few weeks before finally handing them a starting place.

So on Sunday there was some surprise when Ancelotti named all three of his big summer signings in the starting line-up at Spurs. Powerful midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure and creative attacker James Rodriguez joined the club only last week. Brazilian holding midfielder Allan signed just eight days before the game.

For once, the “new look” to the team was evident right from the start. Ancelotti’s trust in his new players to make an impact even without weeks of training together and “gelling” paid off handsomely.

Klich the unlikely star

Mateusz Klich of Leeds United celebrates after scoring his team's third goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Leeds United at Anfield in Liverpool, England, on September 12, 2020. Picture: POOL/GETTY IMAGES/Paul Ellis
Mateusz Klich of Leeds United celebrates after scoring his team's third goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Leeds United at Anfield in Liverpool, England, on September 12, 2020. Picture: POOL/GETTY IMAGES/Paul Ellis

Leeds United were widely praised for the way they took on Liverpool at Anfield in their thrilling 4-3 defeat and, while understandably much of the focus was on the way Marcelo Bielsa’s team operate as a collective, there were some outstanding individual displays.

None was more impressive than 30-year-old Polish midfielder Mateusz Klich, who capped his excellent performance with a brilliantly taken goal. Klich’s experience in England since his move from Dutch team FC Twente in 2017 has been entirely in the second-tier Championship with Leeds, but he certainly looked at home in the top-flight, making a huge impact in central midfield against the champions.

Promoted duo face long season

Scott Parker, manager of Fulham, walks off after the Premier League match between Fulham and Arsenal at Craven Cottage on September 12, 2020 in London, England. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/Clive Rose
Scott Parker, manager of Fulham, walks off after the Premier League match between Fulham and Arsenal at Craven Cottage on September 12, 2020 in London, England. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/Clive Rose

One should normally be wary of pronouncements starting with “I know it’s only the first week of the season ...” but the defeats for promoted Fulham and West Bromwich Albion certainly confirmed their status as favourites for the drop.

Fulham lost 3-0 at home to Arsenal. The Baggies suffered the same result against visiting Leicester City.

The performances and results will leave the fans of both promoted teams hoping there is going to be some intense transfer activity before the October 5 deadline.

Reuters

