United target Sancho as Dortmund start preseason training

Several top clubs are eyeing Borussia Dortmund winger who had a stellar season

10 August 2020 - 20:31 Karolos Grohmann
Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho during training in Dortmund, Germany, August 6 2020. Picture: REUTERS/LEON KUEGELER
Berlin — Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho left with his team for a preseason training camp in Switzerland on Monday amid speculation of a possible transfer to the English Premier League.

The 20-year-old England international, who has a contract with the German club until 2022, had a stellar season with the Bundesliga runners-up and has been reportedly targeted by several top clubs, including Manchester United.

Sancho scored 17 league goals and set up another 16, with Dortmund saying they would only let him go if their price expectations were met fully.

United have been heavily linked with a move for Sancho but media reports say the club may have balked at Dortmund’s valuation of about €120m. That would make him the Bundesliga’s most expensive transfer and would see the German top division lose arguably its most exciting young player.

On Monday, however, Sancho flew with his team to Switzerland for the start of their preseason training. Dortmund captain Marco Reus and defender Marcel Schmelzer stayed behind to recover from injuries. It is unclear when Reus, who has been sidelined for months with a groin injury, will be able to return to training.

The Bundesliga season starts on September 18.

Reuters

Double boost for Maritzburg as season resumes

Eric Tinkler bags coach of the month award for February/March and winger Daylon Claasen is named best player
5 hours ago

Wits coach raves over Rowan Human’s superstar potential

Gavin Hunt says the 18-year-old is the best player of his age in the country
5 hours ago

Transferring a football club and its players falls within the Labour Relations Act

An FC is an employee and the players are employees, so players’ contracts remain intact if it is sold, writes Sibusiso Dubo
1 day ago

