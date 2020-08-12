Sport / Soccer

Liverpool score £175m bonus for league win

12 August 2020 - 14:19 Arvind Sriram
Liverpool's Jordan Henderson with team mates celebrates with the trophy after winning the Premier League. July 22, 2020. Picture: REUTERS/PAUL ELLIS
Liverpool's Jordan Henderson with team mates celebrates with the trophy after winning the Premier League. July 22, 2020. Picture: REUTERS/PAUL ELLIS

Bengaluru — Liverpool will receive a record £175m payout for winning the Premier League after all 20 clubs in England’s top-flight agreed to postpone any reductions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the Times.

The newspaper reported on Wednesday that teams will receive their entire payout for last season and rebates to broadcasters — which could amount to £330m — would be spread out over future campaigns.

If the rebate was applied, Liverpool’s prize money would have been reduced by £21m, the Times said, citing financial expert Swiss Ramble.

The 2019-20 season was the first of a three-year cycle in which international broadcast revenue would be allocated to clubs based on where they finished in the table instead of it being split equally between the teams.

The Times also said top-flight teams had agreed to make solidarity payments to English Football League clubs in addition to the £125m in advance payments agreed in April.

The Premier League declined to comment.

Reuters

