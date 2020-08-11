Sport / Soccer

Daniel Sturridge wants to return to England’s Premier League

11 August 2020 - 17:06 Arvind Sriram
Daniel Sturridge. Picture: REUTERS/ALBERTO LINGRIA
Daniel Sturridge. Picture: REUTERS/ALBERTO LINGRIA

Bengaluru — Former Liverpool and Chelsea forward Daniel Sturridge says he has unfinished business in the Premier League and a return to England would be the best move for his stalling career.

Sturridge, 30, has been without a club since March, when he terminated his contract with Turkey’s Trabzonspor after being banned for four months by the English Football Association (FA) for breaching its betting rules.

The England international said while he would listen to offers from clubs in other leagues, a return to the Premier League would be in his best interest.

“We have options around the world but I’m an English player and I’ve always loved playing in the Premier League,” Sturridge, who also had stints at Manchester City and West Bromwich Albion, told Sky Sports.

“I believe I’ve got a lot to give to the Premier League and I would say that’s my first choice. I do feel I have unfinished business, so I would like to go back and play there. I’m open to playing in other leagues, but to come back to England and give my best would be a huge option for me.”

Sturridge, who has won the Premier League once and the Champions League twice, believes his experience with top clubs will hold him in good stead for the next chapter of his career, saying, “I’d like to think I’m one of the better options for teams. I’m a free agent and I’ve played for a lot of top clubs around the world. I’m just ready to help a team be successful and to be a big part of their plans.” 

Reuters

