Pirates huff and puff but fail to break down Cape Town City

23 August 2020 - 21:18 Tiisetso Malepa
Kermit Erasmus of Cape Town City celebrates a goal during the Absa Premiership match between Cape Town City and Orlando Pirates in Pretoria, August 22 2020. Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES
Ten-man Cape Town City held out for a 1-0 win over Orlando Pirates in a Premier Soccer League (PSL) match at Loftus on Sunday.

It was Pirates fifth match without a victory since football resumed a few weeks ago.

Mpho Makola was cautioned in the opening three minutes of the match against his former club and got his marching orders half an hour later for a second bookable offence, but City still managed to go in front as Kermit Erasmus scored his 12th league goal of the season on the stroke of halftime.

Pirates’ German coach Josef Zinnbauer made five substitutions in the second half but his team huffed and puffed as they failed to breach the City rearguard despite the numerical advantage.

The defeat leaves the Buccaneers in fifth place on 43 points after 27 matches, having collected a paltry three points out of a possible 15, to see their faint title hopes go up in smoke. Victory for City on the other hand consolidates their place in the top eight as they move to seventh on 36 points with three games remaining.

Zinnbauer started the match with the league’s leading goalscorer, Gabadinho Mhango, on the bench. Tshegofatso Mabasa was rewarded for his goal in the 1-1 midweek draw against Baroka FC with a start in place of the misfiring Malawian striker.

Pirates host SuperSport United at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on Saturday and City will face Lamontville Golden Arrows at the same venue in the later kickoff. ​

Daniel Akpeyi remains keeper for season, says Chiefs coach Middendorp

Coach says the Nigerian will be No 1 goalkeeper and Itumeleng Khune will stay on the bench
Sport
7 hours ago

Uefa boss backs the Champions League 'final eight' format

Single-game knockout phase produces more exciting football, Aleksander Ceferin says
Sport
7 hours ago

Fragile Chiefs stumble as Celtic take their chances

Instead of a nine-point lead at the top, it is six as Amakhosi let another chance of settling the title race go begging
Sport
4 days ago

