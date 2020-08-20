Hotto looks set to be hottest property in SA football

Namibian international Deon Hotto will become one of the highest paid players in the Premier Soccer League (PSL), earning more than R500,000 a month at Orlando Pirates next season.

An insider who was involved in the deal told Business Day the 28-year-old attacker “earns around R200,000 a month” at Bidvest Wits and this figure will more than double when he moves to Pirates. He has concluded a four-year deal and will be unveiled as a Buccaneer after the current season is completed.

Apparently Pirates went for broke to get their man‚ tripling Hotto’s annual salary from the R2.4m a year he pocketed at Wits to just over R7m.

“Hotto will become [one] of the best-paid players in the PSL, said the insider‚ who did not want to named as he is not authorised to speak to the media. This is a ground-breaking deal. He has always wanted to play for Orlando Pirates and now his dream has come true.

The insider revealed that free-spending Mamelodi Sundowns were the first premiership club to approach the player with an offer of R4m a year‚ but Pirates were so keen to secure Hotto’s signature that they countered with a sumptuous proposal.

Asked to comment on the figures revealed by the insider‚ Wits chair Alan Fainman said the club does not discuss player contracts in the media.

“Deon Hotto is still contracted to Bidvest Wits and if anything changes an announcement will be made. In any case‚ how much players earn or are bought for is a confidential matter between players and the clubs and we do not discuss player contracts and transfers through the media‚” Fainman said.

“All our players are focused on nothing but making sure that they finish the season in the best possible position. That’s all that matters at the moment.”

Pirates senior manager Floyd Mbele declined to confirm Hotto’s pending arrival or even to talk about him.

“I can’t talk about people that are not Pirates players. The season is still on‚” said Mbele.

Asked to comment on Hotto’s move‚ he said: “I am not aware that Deon Hotto has joined Pirates. You have information that I don’t know about.”

Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo is understood to have also joined Pirates and the two Wits players will be among the top earners in the league next season as Bucs set their sights on closing the gap between themselves and rivals Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs.

The relocation of Wits to Limpopo has caused pandemonium among the club’s players, with most of them refusing to move to Thohoyandou 400km from Johannesburg.