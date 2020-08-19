Sport / Soccer

Lungu and Grobler take SuperSport up to third spot

19 August 2020 - 19:31 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Bradley Grobler (C) of Supersport United during the Absa Premiership match between SuperSport and Orlando Pirates at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit, August 14 2019. Picture: DIRK KOTZE/GALLO IMAGES
Bradley Grobler (C) of Supersport United during the Absa Premiership match between SuperSport and Orlando Pirates at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit, August 14 2019. Picture: DIRK KOTZE/GALLO IMAGES

SuperSport United moved to third place on the Premier Soccer League (PSL) standings with a 2-0 win over relegation-threatened Polokwane City at Bidvest Stadium on Wednesday.

United’s goals were scored by Ghampani Lungu and Bradley Grobler as they condemned City to the bottom of the table on goal difference with four matches remaining.

Lungu opened the scoring after eight minutes when he slotted the ball past City goalkeeper George Chigova and Grobler put matters beyond doubt in the dying minutes with a close-range header for his 13th of the season.

The three points enabled United to overtake Orlando Pirates and move to third place on the standings with a one-point advantage. Both sides are now left with four matches remaining in the season.

City and their coach, Clinton Larsen, are running out of time as this defeat‚ their second in a row since the resumption of the season‚ has left them in a precarious position.

Confounding matters further for City is the fact that fellow strugglers Black Leopards‚ who are above them on the log‚ have a game in hand against Golden Arrows at Ellis Park on Friday.

Koeman takes well-worn path between Holland and Barcelona

He becomes the fifth Dutchman to take on the job at the Catalan club, following in the footsteps of cult hero Johan Cruyff and others
Sport
3 hours ago

Legendary football writer S’busiso Mseleku succumbs to Covid

Former sports editor of City Press and football writer for Sowetan and Drum dies after a coronavirus-related illness
Sport
1 day ago

Anderlecht over the moon with Tau’s stellar debut

Twitter administrators praise South African for goal against St Truiden in Jupiler Pro League
Sport
1 day ago

Sundowns will fight to the end, says coach Mosimane

The Brazilians are six points behind leaders Kaizer Chiefs as the title race enters the home straight
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Legendary football writer S’busiso Mseleku ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Minister puts SA Rugby in the hot seat over ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
SA Rugby unveil ticketing structure for Lions tour
Sport / Rugby
4.
Legendary football writer S’busiso Mseleku ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Anderlecht over the moon with Tau’s stellar debut
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Return of Clayton Daniels gives us a lift, says SuperSport coach

Sport / Soccer

Barca believe ‘Dream Team’ hero Ronald Koeman is the answer to crisis

Sport / Soccer

Cape Town City shock Sundowns in Absa Premiership thriller

Sport / Soccer

Captain upbeat Pirates can turn their fortunes around

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.