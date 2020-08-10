Covid-19 hit forces Atletico Madrid to cancel final training session

Madrid — Atletico Madrid have cancelled their final training session ahead of their trip to Lisbon for the Champions League “final eight” tournament due to two members of the squad testing positive for Covid-19, a club spokesperson said.

Atletico were due to travel to the Portuguese capital on Monday, but the spokesperson said all plans had been put on hold until they got the results of the latest tests players and staff underwent on Monday.

The club, due to play RB Leipzig in a quarterfinal clash on Thursday, announced on Sunday that two members of the squad had tested positive for the virus after tests on Saturday, without naming them.

Spanish media said the positive cases were players. Atletico did not register positive cases for the virus when La Liga restarted in June after a three-month hiatus due to the pandemic as the top flight was completed without incidents.

But mass positive tests at Madrid side Fuenlabrada in July threw the finale of the second-division season into chaos, while cases across the country have continued to rise.

Reuters