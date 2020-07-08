Sport / Soccer

Chiefs’ Bernard Parker primed for football to kick off again

Striker says it feels good to be back at training after the virus ‘caught us all off-guard’

08 July 2020 - 18:54 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Bernard Parker. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX
Bernard Parker. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX

Kaizer Chiefs striker Bernard Parker is delighted to be back in training with the rest of his teammates after more than 100 days in limbo as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.  

“It really feels good to be back at training‚” he said after his second session at the club’s base in Naturena. “This virus caught us all off-guard. I was so used to training at the High Performance Centre at the village‚ often working out extra‚ and never acquired a treadmill at home.

“Luckily‚ I have a nice garden‚ so I worked out in the garden‚ doing a lot of running and all kinds of other exercises. It’s also great to be with your teammates again‚ it’s like a breath of fresh air.”

Parker said they are adhering to the protocols of social distancing at training where they are focusing mostly on fitness and ball-work. He is hoping for the go-ahead to complete the season.

“However‚ we will take it one step at a time‚” he said. “At present‚ I am just happy to be back on the field. It’s interesting to watch the Italian Serie A‚ the Spanish La Liga and the English Premier League.

“It’s quite intelligent how they try to create an atmosphere in the stadium for the viewers by using audio of supporters singing and giving the impression that there are fans in the stadium.

“It’s also noteworthy to see that the top sides‚ who have the best players‚ seem to perform the best. That says a lot about their mental approach to the game. Look at Real Madrid‚ who have really been doing great since the restart‚ thanks to the players’ mental strength.”

