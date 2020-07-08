Sport / Soccer

Mokwena set for Sundowns return

Coach is expected to arrive at the club’s training camp in Rustenburg later this week

08 July 2020 - 15:36 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Rhulani Mokwena, Johannesburg 07 March 2020. Picture: GAVIN BARKER/BACKPAGE PIX
Rhulani Mokwena, Johannesburg 07 March 2020. Picture: GAVIN BARKER/BACKPAGE PIX

Rhulani Mokwena is set to make a sensational return to Mamelodi Sundowns, with the Pretoria club expected to make an announcement in a few days’ time.    

An insider close to developments at Chloorkop told Business Day on Wednesday that negotiations between Mokwena and Sundowns had been concluded and he was expected to arrive at their training camp in Rustenburg this week.

Mokwena‚ who recently returned from a loan spell at Chippa United‚ is available after his contract with Orlando Pirates ended on June 30.

The Buccaneers chose not to exercise their option of extending the contract.

“There have been talks over the past few days between Mokwena and Sundowns and they found each other‚” said an insider.

“They are planning to make an announcement soon to avoid speculation and he will be arriving at Royal Marang Hotel in Rustenburg where Sundowns are in camp at the moment after the coronavirus break. It is something that has taken everyone by surprise and it remains to be seen how it’s going to work.”

Mokwena was at Sundowns between 2014 and 2017 where he was an assistant to coach Pitso Mosimane and will fill a similar role with Manqoba Mngqithi and Wendell Robinson.

After he left Sundowns‚ he joined Pirates and was an assistant coach to Serb Milutin Sredojevic for two years.

He worked briefly with Josef Zinnbauer and was then lent to Chippa United before the enforced break brought on by Covid-19.

Rivaldo Coetzee finds his feet in new position at Sundowns

Coach Pitso Mosimane converted utility player from a centre back at Ajax Cape Town into a central midfielder
Sport
1 day ago

Football clubs may have started training prematurely

Health and safety compliance protocols were not approved by the sport’s local governing body, Safa
Sport
1 day ago

North West ready and willing to host PSL in ‘bio bubble’

Provincial official says accommodation and stadiums are available for all the remaining fixtures
Sport
2 days ago

For once, even Pitso Mosimane is lost for words

The outspoken coach with an opinion on just about anything is not bold enough to hazard a prediction on who will win the league
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

1.
Ferrari axing blamed for Sebastian Vettel’s ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Mokwena set for Sundowns return
Sport / Soccer
3.
Gerbrandt Grobler heads for Stade Français
Sport / Rugby
4.
Global accolade for Bok captain Kolisi
Sport / Rugby
5.
Klopp’s dream team is all home-grown talent
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

‘Dirty Leeds’ determined not to blow it again

Sport / Soccer

Mshishi targets more glory with Sundowns

Sport / Soccer

Developing young players the way to go, says Maritzburg’s Kadodia

Sport / Soccer

Cape Town City lead the way back to controlled training

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.