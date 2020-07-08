Mokwena set for Sundowns return

Rhulani Mokwena is set to make a sensational return to Mamelodi Sundowns, with the Pretoria club expected to make an announcement in a few days’ time.

An insider close to developments at Chloorkop told Business Day on Wednesday that negotiations between Mokwena and Sundowns had been concluded and he was expected to arrive at their training camp in Rustenburg this week.

Mokwena‚ who recently returned from a loan spell at Chippa United‚ is available after his contract with Orlando Pirates ended on June 30.

The Buccaneers chose not to exercise their option of extending the contract.

“There have been talks over the past few days between Mokwena and Sundowns and they found each other‚” said an insider.

“They are planning to make an announcement soon to avoid speculation and he will be arriving at Royal Marang Hotel in Rustenburg where Sundowns are in camp at the moment after the coronavirus break. It is something that has taken everyone by surprise and it remains to be seen how it’s going to work.”

Mokwena was at Sundowns between 2014 and 2017 where he was an assistant to coach Pitso Mosimane and will fill a similar role with Manqoba Mngqithi and Wendell Robinson.

After he left Sundowns‚ he joined Pirates and was an assistant coach to Serb Milutin Sredojevic for two years.

He worked briefly with Josef Zinnbauer and was then lent to Chippa United before the enforced break brought on by Covid-19.