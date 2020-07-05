Sport / Soccer

Hansi Flick vows to keep Alaba and Alcantara at Bayern

Coach of Bundesliga champions says he is ‘trying to keep the squad together as it is’

05 July 2020 - 16:33 Agency Staff
Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick celebrates with his players after winning the DFB Cup, following the resumption of play behind closed doors, in Munich, Germany, July 4 2020. Picture: ALEXANDER HASSENSTEIN/REUTERS
Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick celebrates with his players after winning the DFB Cup, following the resumption of play behind closed doors, in Munich, Germany, July 4 2020. Picture: ALEXANDER HASSENSTEIN/REUTERS

Berlin — Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick says he is determined to keep defender David Alaba and midfielder Thiago Alcantara, who has been linked to a move to Liverpool.  

“I will do everything I can to ensure that we can keep two such quality players,” said Flick after the Bundesliga champions completed the double with a 4-2 win over Bayer Leverkusen in the German Cup final on Saturday. “I’m trying to keep the squad together as it is at the moment.”

Both Alaba, who scored the opening goal in Berlin, and Alcantara, a second-half replacement in the cup final, have a year left on their contracts.

Alcantara, 29, is of particular concern as the Spanish media have linked him to a move to Liverpool, but Bayern chair Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says no offer has yet been received. “We have negotiated with him seriously and granted all his wishes, but it looks like he wants to do something new at the end of his career,” Rummenigge told the daily Bild.

However, Flick hopes to persuade Alcantara, who joined Bayern in 2013. “I’ll do my best to make sure he stays. You could see that he identifies 100% with the club,” Flick added after the Spaniard enthusiastically took part in the cup final celebrations.

Flick also thinks Robert Lewandowski, the man of the match after scoring twice in Berlin to leave him on 51 goals this season, is a Ballon d’Or candidate.

“When you see that he has scored 34 times in the league, it’s quite enough to make you think that a player from the Bundesliga could be world footballer of the year,” Flick said as Lewandowski was crowned German league top scorer last weekend for the fifth time.

Bayern, who are chasing the treble, are among the favourites for the Champions League knockout stages to be held in Lisbon in August.

AFP

Cape Town City lead the way back to controlled training

The club has received clearance to begin full training in line with SA’s world-class safety plan
Sport
3 days ago

Developing young players the way to go, says Maritzburg’s Kadodia

It is the sustainable route for clubs struggling in the economic downturn
Sport
3 days ago

PSL clubs can train ‘when they are ready’ with Covid-19 safety protocols

Clubs have to meet safety conditions before they will be allowed to get on the sanitised pitch
Sport
4 days ago

Most read

1.
Chiliboy Ralepelle suspects doping officer of ...
Sport / Rugby
2.
New Zealand suspends America’s Cup funding after ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
WIN | Share your Newlands memory & win prizes ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
UK football club Wigan Athletic enters ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Doping ban puts an end to Chiliboy’s rugby career
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Mauling by Frankfurt was turning point for champions yet again Bayern

Sport / Soccer

Ancelotti charged on suspicion of tax fraud in Spain

Sport / Soccer

How new coach got Bayern back to winning ways

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.