Hansi Flick vows to keep Alaba and Alcantara at Bayern

Berlin — Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick says he is determined to keep defender David Alaba and midfielder Thiago Alcantara, who has been linked to a move to Liverpool.

“I will do everything I can to ensure that we can keep two such quality players,” said Flick after the Bundesliga champions completed the double with a 4-2 win over Bayer Leverkusen in the German Cup final on Saturday. “I’m trying to keep the squad together as it is at the moment.”

Both Alaba, who scored the opening goal in Berlin, and Alcantara, a second-half replacement in the cup final, have a year left on their contracts.

Alcantara, 29, is of particular concern as the Spanish media have linked him to a move to Liverpool, but Bayern chair Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says no offer has yet been received. “We have negotiated with him seriously and granted all his wishes, but it looks like he wants to do something new at the end of his career,” Rummenigge told the daily Bild.