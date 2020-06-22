Sport / Soccer

Ancelotti charged on suspicion of tax fraud in Spain

22 June 2020 - 18:25 Emma Pinedo
Carlo Ancelotti. Picture: ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP
Carlo Ancelotti. Picture: ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP

Madrid — Prosecutors in Madrid say they have indicted Italian football manager Carlo Ancelotti on suspicion of avoiding €1m in taxes due for revenues from image rights while coaching Real Madrid in 2014-15.

Ancelotti, who now coaches English Premier League side Everton, could not be reached for comment.

The Madrid community prosecutor’s office said Ancelotti had concealed revenues “intending to avoid his tax duties towards the public treasury with no justification”.

As well as working for Real Madrid and Everton, Ancelotti has had trophy-laden spells at other European clubs including AC Milan, Chelsea, Paris St Germain and Bayern Munich.

A former player who was capped 26 times for Italy and played in the 1990 World Cup, Ancelotti has won the Champions League three times as a coach, twice with AC Milan and once with Real Madrid.

Big-name players such as Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo and Argentina’s Lionel Messi and, more recently, Brazilian-Spanish player Diego Costa, have also been sued in tax cases, as has Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho.

They agreed to pay fines. Representatives for Ancelotti could not be reached and there was no immediate comment from Everton on the case.

Reuters

Real Madrid set the pace in La Liga as Barca become chasers

With Messi out of sorts, Barca drop points while Real grab two impressive victories
58 minutes ago

Quinton Fortune eyes top job at Manchester United

Former Bafana Bafana midfielder says his dream is to manage the Red Devils
58 minutes ago

The strengths that made champions-elect Liverpool so indomitable

Under German coach Jürgen Klopp the side have played a season like very few other
2 hours ago

Carlo Ancelotti frustrates champions elect

Everton manager admits he did not want an open game against Liverpool
4 hours ago

