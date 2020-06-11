Sport / Soccer

How new coach got Bayern back to winning ways

11 June 2020 - 15:03 Karolos Grohmann
Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick wearing a shirt with a message reading 'Red against racism #blacklivesmatter' after the match, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease. Picture: POOL VIA REUTERS/Matthias Hangst
Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick wearing a shirt with a message reading 'Red against racism #blacklivesmatter' after the match, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease. Picture: POOL VIA REUTERS/Matthias Hangst

Berlin — Bayern Munich could cap a memorable season with their eighth straight Bundesliga title on Saturday and should they wrap it up with a home victory over Borussia Moenchengladbach the plaudits would go to coach Hansi Flick who turned their campaign around.

Bayern are on 70 points, seven clear of second-placed Dortmund, who travel to Fortuna Düsseldorf earlier on Saturday. Should Bayern win and Dortmund lose then the Bavarians would have an unassailable lead of 10 points with three games left.

It is a far cry from where they were in November when 55-year-old Flick was promoted from assistant coach to replace Niko Kovac who was sacked with the team struggling for form having dropped to fourth in the table.

The Bavarians, who had won the seven previous league titles in commanding fashion, were then a shadow of their normally dominant selves with Borussia Dortmund emerging as serious title contenders.

Flick instantly instilled confidence in the insecure backline, while also drawing on the experience of forward Thomas Mueller, who had been out of favour under Kovac.

Since then, Mueller has been setting up goals, winning his starting spot back and racking up 20 assists this season, while Bundesliga top scorer Robert Lewandowski has been firing them in as Bayern quickly climbed up the table.

Lewandowski has scored 30 times in the Bundesliga alone with Bayern netting a league best 90 goals after 30 games. The team have won 24 of their 27 games under Flick.

He was rewarded initially with a contract to the end of the season before signing a permanent two-year deal in April.

Bayern have been on a 12-game winning run in all competitions and are unbeaten in their last 21 matches, equalling a record set by Spanish coach Pep Guardiola during his spell in Munich.

They will go into the game against fourth-placed Gladbach, who are battling for a Champions League spot, brimming with confidence after Wednesday’s 2-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt put them into the German Cup final.

Bayern are also still in the Champions League.

“The way we play football is fun to watch,” Flick said. “You want to become better. I have to congratulate the team with the way they have been playing in 2020. For us as coaches it is great.

“We now have four games left in the league and we want to keep focused and be successful. We know we need two more wins.”  Reuters

EDITORIAL: Sport is finding its feet again

Crowds aren’t there yet but fans’ enthusiasm will carry sport into a new era
Opinion
3 days ago

The highs and lows of Abby Wambach, US soccer’s finest

The star wants to leave a legacy … ‘where the next generation accomplishes things so great that I’m no longer remembered’
Sport
1 week ago

Paul Gascoigne, brilliant but brittle

The hugely talented but erratic player captivated a nation before booze and other troubles brought him down
Sport
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Appiah and Eksteen fight their Cricket SA ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
England rugby player tells of racial abuse on SA ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
Leading Cape studs add impetus to Klawervlei ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Surgery sidelines Federer for the 2020 season
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Gavin Hunt rubbishes link to Chiefs job
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

England better placed for Euro success in 2021, says Southgate

Sport / Soccer

German striker Klose, the World Cup’s top scorer

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.