Sport / Soccer

Barcelona and Real Madrid gear up for tight title chase

08 June 2020 - 16:11 Richard Martin
Real Madrid v FC Barcelona - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - February 27 2019. Picture: REUTERS/SUSANA VERA
Real Madrid v FC Barcelona - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - February 27 2019. Picture: REUTERS/SUSANA VERA

Barcelona — Barcelona and Real Madrid resume one of the tightest title races in recent memory when La Liga kicks back into action this week in empty stadiums, after a three-month pause due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Just before the season was postponed on March 10, former Real great Jorge Valdano had likened the two teams’ inconsistent form to a race between two limping men, but both sides are set to be refreshed and stronger after the long break.

Barca are boosted by the return of Luis Suarez from a knee injury that looked set to rule him out for the season, and his aggression and power should help them ease their problems in breaking down sides.

Real will again enjoy the services of Eden Hazard after he was sidelined with a fractured ankle in February. Also back is Spain forward Marcos Asensio, who should ease the burden on Karim Benzema, their runaway leading scorer with 14 strikes.

Barca, targeting a third consecutive Spanish title, led Real by two points when the season was postponed. The break has also given their ageing squad much-needed rest, while the extra time on the training ground should help them further adapt to the ideas of coach Quique Setien, who succeeded Ernesto Valverde in January.

With no fans allowed into venues and Real playing their home games at the 6,000-capacity Alfredo Di Stefano stadium while the Santiago Bernabeu is being refurbished, it will be a title race unlike any other.

“We will miss that boost and support you get from the crowd, who have a huge influence,” said Setien.

Barca have a slightly more comfortable run-in in their remaining 11 fixtures in the space of five weeks, with home games against Athletic Bilbao and Atletico Madrid plus trips to Sevilla and Villarreal looking like their toughest games.

Real, who beat Barca in March only to blow their lead at the top by losing to Real Betis, have five potentially tricky fixtures: Valencia, Getafe and Villarreal at home, plus trips to Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao.

“It would be strange to say we are worse than Barca after we beat them just before we went into confinement,” said Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. “Even though we then lost to Betis, I think we’re in good shape. We’re all really excited about starting the league season again and fighting for the championship and winning it.”

Reuters

EDITORIAL: Sport is finding its feet again

Crowds aren’t there yet but fans’ enthusiasm will carry sport into a new era
Opinion
14 hours ago

German striker Klose, the World Cup’s top scorer

Miroslav Klose, who is now an assistant coach at Bayern, scored 16 goals in the tournament
Sport
4 hours ago

Ben Motshwari grateful for support after recovering from coronavirus

Orlando Pirates midfielder urges people to adhere to safety measures after contracting Covid-19 in May
Sport
5 hours ago

Fighting racism must take priority, says Raheem Sterling

Manchester City and England footballer shrugs off coronavirus pandemic and says racism is the disease to tackle
Sport
3 hours ago

Most read

1.
Conduct of Sascoc board devious‚ says Canoeing SA
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Highlands stick with R30m price tag on Shalulile
Sport / Soccer
3.
World No 1 Rory McIlroy heads strong field in ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
How Rugby World Cup 2023 will shape up
Sport / Rugby
5.
I would never cheat, says suspended world champ ...
Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.