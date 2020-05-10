Sport / Soccer

Safa appoints legal officer as acting CEO

10 May 2020 - 20:17 Ofentse Ratsie and Marc Strydom
Picture: 123RF/TOMASZ TRYBUS
Picture: 123RF/TOMASZ TRYBUS

The SA Football Association (Safa) has appointed Tebogo Motlanthe as its acting CEO.

The 39-year-old Motlanthe takes over from Gay Mokoena‚ who was asked to leave the position on April 15 by Safa president Danny Jordaan.

“Advocate Motlanthe formed part of the Safa legal team that successfully defended the association against the Fli-Afrika complaint in which the travel agency was claiming millions of rand from the FA,” Safa said.

“The lawsuit was dismissed by both the Supreme Court of Appeal and the Constitutional Court with costs [last week],” it said.

According to his profile on LinkedIn.com‚ Motlanthe obtained an LLB degree from the University of Venda for Science and Technology in 2008. He earned a sports management qualification from Wits Business School in 2013.

He has been serving as Safa’s legal officer from 2011.

Last week Safa issued a statement about its Constitutional Court victory in a R17m dispute with travel company Fli-Afrika.

“The Constitutional Court on Wednesday‚ 6 May, dismissed an appeal by Fli-Afrika with costs in which the travel agency was seeking R17m against Safa‚” the statement reads.

The dispute stemmed from an aborted plan between Safa and Fli-Afrika to sell travel packages for the 2010 World Cup.

