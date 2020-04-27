Tension appears to be mounting between SA Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan and former acting CEO Gay Mokoena after a lengthy and explosive letter.

Mokoena made serious allegations in the leaked letter seen by Business Day, accusing Jordaan of running the financially ailing organisation like his fiefdom‚ flouting corporate governance principles and violating Safa statutes‚ among other allegations.

In the letter circulated to members of Safa’s national executive members (NEC)‚ Mokoena said his actions were not motivated by sour grapes after he had to leave his office in April.

“It is important to mention that I am not raising these issues because I have sour grapes as the president [Jordaan] requested me to vacate the acting CEO position on April 15 2020.

“Some of my colleagues would know that I exited the job market 22 years ago. I am raising these issues because ‘our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter’,” he said, quoting Martin Luther King Jnr.

“More so‚ I have a fiduciary duty to the association as a member of the NEC‚” wrote Mokoena.

“The position of CEO or secretary-general is a [constitutional] position imposed by the constitution of the association. It is very important to the organisation.

“This means that‚ at the moment‚ Safa is violating its own constitution by not having a permanent CEO or an acting CEO. It is not an issue who this person is. There should be always a CEO [or an acting CEO] and a president [or an acting president] at Safa. There cannot be a vacuum for these positions.”

Mokoena acted as Safa’s CEO from November 1 2019 until his contract came to an end on April 15 2020. He could not be reached for comment on Monday.

Safa has fired back at Mokoena, expressing disappointment that the confidential letter was leaked to the media before it could reach Safa’s national executive committee. “It is with disappointment that we have noticed a confidential letter by former acting CEO‚ Mr Gay Mokoena, to be tabled and discussed by the NEC‚ has been circulated to the media even before the association had the opportunity to develop a response‚” Safa said. “We want to reiterate that a detailed response will arise out of a discussion at a national executive committee meeting first.”

Some of the claims made by Mokoena in his letter are:

• The president does not have the powers to appoint or dismiss a CEO‚ COO and/or CFO‚ therefore he has violated clause 37.3 of the Safa constitution.

• The president failed to recommend to the NEC the appointment of an acting CEO‚ leaving the organisation without a head of the general secretariat.

• The president appointed the CFO to also act as the acting CEO or alternatively as a supervisor or contact person or co-ordinator‚ positions that do not exist at Safa, and he does not have the power and the authority to do so.

• The president instructed the acting CEO to ignore legal procedure to rationalise staff‚ in other words he gave the acting CEO an illegal instruction.

• The president dismissed staff without the approval of the NEC.

• The president appointed a member of the NEC, Mxolisi Sibam‚ a chair of the audit and risk committee, to do consulting work at the association without the necessary approval from the NEC.