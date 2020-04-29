DA calls for Safa to suspend Danny Jordaan

The DA has called for the suspension of SA Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan.

The DA’s call comes in reaction to a damning report allegedly leaked to the media by Gay Mokoena, a former Safa acting CEO. Mokoena harshly criticised Jordaan’s handling of affairs as president.

MP and DA shadow minister of sport Tsepo Mhlongo said Jordaan should be suspended pending a probe by an independent body.

“I have noted with concern the allegations made by the former acting Safa CEO, Gay Mokoena, against Jordaan‚ accusing him of flouting the association’s rules‚” Mhlongo stated.

“In the letter Mokoena launches a scathing attack on the Safa president‚ accusing him of running the football association as his own fiefdom‚ among a host of other allegations. These are serious allegations that cannot and should not be taken lightly. The DA calls for a full-scale investigation into these claims.”

In his letter Mokoena said he was asked by Jordaan to vacate the acting CEO position on April 15.

Responding to the DA’s call‚ Safa communications manager Dominic Chimhavi said: “We have already issued our position on this matter and we won’t give credence to some attention-seeking political party delving in football matters.”