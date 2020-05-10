Brighton hit by third Covid-19 case

London — A third first-team player from Brighton & Hove Albion tested positive for Covid-19 at the weekend, the Premier League club’s CEO Paul Barber has confirmed.

Two Brighton players had contracted the novel coronavirus in March and April and the latest positive result could cast doubts on the Premier League’s plans to resume the season that has been suspended due to the pandemic.

Clubs are due to meet on Monday to further discuss “Project Restart”, which envisages a return to play in June once given the green light from the government, with the remaining 92 matches held behind closed doors at neutral venues.

“It is a concern. Unfortunately we’ve had a third player test positive,” Barber said on Sunday. “So despite all of the measures that we’ve been taking over the past few weeks, where the players haven’t been involved in any significant training at all, we’ve still suffered another player testing positive for the virus.”