Two SA sportsmen test positive for Covid-19

07 May 2020 - 16:07 Mahlatse Mphahlele and Gomolemo Motshwane
Ben Motshwari. Picture: SUPPLIED
Orlando Pirates midfielder Ben Motshwari and Eastern Province cricketer Solomzi Nqweni have tested positive for Covid-19.  

Pirates said that Motshwari‚ who has featured in 18 matches for the club in all competitions this season, showed flu-like symptoms last week.

“The player is asymptomatic and is in home isolation for the next 14 days. He will need to test negative before he is cleared‚” Pirates said. “The club has also advised that the player must notify the doctors of all the people that he has been in contact with to ensure they also get tested.”

The news may come as a blow for the Premier Soccer League (PSL)‚ which has been researching various ways that the 2019-20 season, suspended on March 16, can resume with matches played behind closed doors. Premiership teams have seven to nine games remaining.

Nqweni‚ who is recovering from Guillain-Barre syndrome‚ announced on Twitter that he had tested positive for Covid-19.

“So last year I got GBS‚ and have been battling this disease for the past 10 months and I’m only halfway through my recovery. I got TB‚ my liver failed and my kidney failed. Now today I tested positive for coronavirus. I don’t understand why all of this is happening to me‚” Nqweni announced on Twitter.

Nqweni‚ who was Quinton de Kock’s teammate at the 2012 Under-19 World Cup in Australia‚ came down with the Guillain-Barre syndrome while on a club cricket stint in the UK with Aberdeenshire in 2019.

He was taken to the Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he was admitted to the intensive care unit. According to ESPNcricinfo‚ a fundraising effort spearheaded by his agent Rob Humphries allowed for Nqweni to return home by air ambulance. His condition at the time meant he needed around-the-clock medical attention.

Guillain-Barre syndrome is a rare but serious autoimmune disorder in which the body’s immune system attacks the nervous system.

Nqweni‚ who is from Port Elizabeth and played his formative cricket in the Eastern Province. He was at Grey High School in Port Elizabeth and has represented Eastern Province and the Warriors. He last represented Eastern Province in 2019 before his overseas club stint. /Additional reporting by Khanyiso Tshwaku

How Chiefs’ Nurković copes during Ramadan and lockdown

Kaizer Chiefs striker says coaches and teammates offer advice on diet and training
1 hour ago

As coach at the big three you’re not the boss, says Hunt

Title-winning manager says he will stay at Wits despite speculation he could leave
1 day ago

Freezing promotion and relegation will help clubs survive, says Comitis

PSL should consider drastic action to mitigate fallout of pandemic, Cape Town City owner says
1 week ago

Chiefs legend advises players to invest in studying

Former left-back Ntsie Maphike recalls pouring over his books in the morning and training in the afternoon
1 week ago

