Orlando Pirates midfielder Ben Motshwari and Eastern Province cricketer Solomzi Nqweni have tested positive for Covid-19.

Pirates said that Motshwari‚ who has featured in 18 matches for the club in all competitions this season, showed flu-like symptoms last week.

“The player is asymptomatic and is in home isolation for the next 14 days. He will need to test negative before he is cleared‚” Pirates said. “The club has also advised that the player must notify the doctors of all the people that he has been in contact with to ensure they also get tested.”

The news may come as a blow for the Premier Soccer League (PSL)‚ which has been researching various ways that the 2019-20 season, suspended on March 16, can resume with matches played behind closed doors. Premiership teams have seven to nine games remaining.

Nqweni‚ who is recovering from Guillain-Barre syndrome‚ announced on Twitter that he had tested positive for Covid-19.

“So last year I got GBS‚ and have been battling this disease for the past 10 months and I’m only halfway through my recovery. I got TB‚ my liver failed and my kidney failed. Now today I tested positive for coronavirus. I don’t understand why all of this is happening to me‚” Nqweni announced on Twitter.

Nqweni‚ who was Quinton de Kock’s teammate at the 2012 Under-19 World Cup in Australia‚ came down with the Guillain-Barre syndrome while on a club cricket stint in the UK with Aberdeenshire in 2019.

He was taken to the Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he was admitted to the intensive care unit. According to ESPNcricinfo‚ a fundraising effort spearheaded by his agent Rob Humphries allowed for Nqweni to return home by air ambulance. His condition at the time meant he needed around-the-clock medical attention.

Guillain-Barre syndrome is a rare but serious autoimmune disorder in which the body’s immune system attacks the nervous system.

Nqweni‚ who is from Port Elizabeth and played his formative cricket in the Eastern Province. He was at Grey High School in Port Elizabeth and has represented Eastern Province and the Warriors. He last represented Eastern Province in 2019 before his overseas club stint. /Additional reporting by Khanyiso Tshwaku