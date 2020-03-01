Sport / Soccer

Wolves come from behind to down Spurs

Win puts Wolverhampton side in sixth spot in league table, just behind Manchester United

01 March 2020 - 19:04 Philip O’Connor
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Mexican striker Raul Jimenez celebrates after scoring their third goal during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers in London, March 1 2020. Picture: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Mexican striker Raul Jimenez celebrates after scoring their third goal during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers in London, March 1 2020. Picture: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP

London — Wily striker Raul Jimenez struck a superb 73rd-minute winner as Wolverhampton Wanderers twice came back from a goal down to beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 and leapfrog them into sixth place in the Premier League table on Sunday.

Steven Bergwijn gave Jose Mourinho’s Spurs the lead in the 13th minute by slamming home a rebound to spare the blushes of Dele Ali, whose weak shot with the goal at his mercy was parried by Rui Patricio.

The visitors struck back 14 minutes later through Irish international Matt Doherty, who took advantage of some poor defending to score after Spurs failed to clear Ruben Vinagre’s cross.

Serge Aurier restored the lead just before halftime, collecting the ball just inside the box before curling a sublime left-foot shot inside the far post, but again Wolves came back as Diogo Jota scored from close range in the 57th minute.

Jota then set up Jimenez for the winner, sliding the ball into his path in the 73rd minute for Jimenez to cut swiftly inside before curling a sweet left-foot strike into the net.

The win lifts Wolves into sixth spot with 42 points after 28 games, just behind Manchester United on goal difference, while Spurs slip to seventh, two points behind Wolves.

Everton and Manchester United drew 1-1 at Goodison Park  in an enthralling game which ended in VAR drama.

An error by United keeper David De Gea gifted Everton a third-minute opener. The Spaniard dawdled on the ball after a pass-back from Harry Maguire and his attempted clearance was charged down by Dominic Calvert-Lewin and flew off the Everton striker into the net.

It was January signing Bruno Fernandes who put the visitors level with a superb low shot from outside the box in the 31st minute.

There was VAR drama in stoppage time when Everton thought they had a winner. Calvert-Lewin’s low shot deflected off Harry Maguire and spun past Sigurdsson, who was lying on the floor in what the video referee ruled was an offside position.

Reuters

