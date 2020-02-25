Sport / Soccer

Juergen Klopp over the moon as Liverpool target longest winning streak

Manager says team create their own history as they aim for 19 consecutive wins by beating Watford on Saturday

25 February 2020 - 15:48 Shrivathsa Sridhar
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp during the press conference in Paris, France, November 27 2018. Picture: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp during the press conference in Paris, France, November 27 2018. Picture: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

Bengaluru — Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp hailed his team’s “incredible” achievement after Monday’s 3-2 win over West Ham United had them equal the record of 18 straight Premier League victories set by defending champions Manchester City in 2017.

Striker Sadio Mane scored in an 81st-minute goal to secure the comeback victory after Liverpool trailed 2-1 at Anfield and they can set a new mark of 19 consecutive wins by beating Watford on Saturday.

“I said at the beginning we want to write our own stories, create our own history. Obviously, the boys took that seriously and that’s all cool but just not too important at the moment,” Klopp said.

“It’s so special. The numbers are incredible, so difficult. We are just in the situation and want to recover and prepare for the next game. The next opponent is really waiting and wants to fight us, the whole stadium at Watford will go for us, that’s completely normal. There will be a special atmosphere and we have to be 100% ready.”

Liverpool are on 79 points, 22 clear of second-placed City, and will secure their first league title in 30 years by taking 12 points from their 11 remaining matches.

“Could I have wished for a better position to go into these last 11 games? No, I would never have thought it was possible, but each one of them is really difficult and we respect that a lot,” Klopp said.

Reuters

